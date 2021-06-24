in Menswear, Milano Fashion Week, Spring Summer 2022

MFW: MIGUEL VIEIRA Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection

With the SS22 collection, Miguel Vieira explores different scenarios of one’s daily activities

MIGUEL VIEIRA
©MIGUEL VIEIRA, Photography by Alessandro Lucioni / Imaxtree

Discover MIGUEL VIEIRA Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, that was inspired by different scenarios of one’s daily activities, presented on Sunday, June 20th, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. The collection explores contrast between slim and geometric silhouettes and classic silhouette, and brings structured tailoring, with pure and styled lines. The colors of the collection are raspberry, moonlight blue, aqua sea, blue sapphire, eggplant, regatta blue, orchid pink, caviar black and truffle white.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

©MIGUEL VIEIRA, Photography by Alessandro Lucioni / Imaxtree
©MIGUEL VIEIRA, Photography by Alessandro Lucioni / Imaxtree
©MIGUEL VIEIRA, Photography by Alessandro Lucioni / Imaxtree
©MIGUEL VIEIRA, Photography by Alessandro Lucioni / Imaxtree

