An Ode to French Fashion: DIOR Fall Winter 2022 Collection

Luxury house DIOR presented their Fall Winter 2022 campaign featuring models Alex Khristenko, Indiana Van’t Slot, Jie Zheng, Suma Nicolau, and Viktor Krohm captured by fashion photographer Rafael Pavarotti. In charge of styling were Ellie Grace Cumming and Melanie Ward, with art direction from Ronnie Cooke-Newhouse and Karl Bolander, and casting direction by Shelley Durkan. Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau, and makeup artist Peter Philips. Video direction by Axel Morin. The campaign celebrates the spirit of Paris and French fashion. The collection explores the brand’s heritage through contemporary lenses, and combines the formal with the informal, tailoring with sportswear, and style with functionality.