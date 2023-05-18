DIOR Fall 2023 Beachwear Capsule Collection

Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones teams up with a nonprofit environmental organization Parley For The Oceans, for the second year in a row, to take action against ocean pollution. The result is a dedicated beachwear capsule collection that reflects the brand’s desire to move towards a more sustainable and innovative fashion. The collection was inspired by Christian Dior‘s passion for flowers, gardens, and the sea, and it’s made of 96% recycled fabrics. The color palette is vibrant and joyful, ranging from coral pink to lemon yellow, contrasting with a nuanced selection of grays. The unique models are adorned with iconic motifs such as the Dior Italic or the CD diamond. With the Fall 2023 Beachwear collection Dior celebrates the splendor of the marine universe.