Dior Releases New Capsule with Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton brings a fresh perspective to Dior with a capsule that reflects his experiences, travels, and curiosity about identity. The seven-time Formula 1 champion draws from recent time spent across Africa, where visual storytelling, vibrant movement, and layered histories sparked a new creative direction. This project channels those encounters through the lens of Afrofuturism, resulting in a dynamic offering that speaks to freedom, self-expression, and cultural legacy.

Working closely with Dior’s ateliers, Hamilton guided the capsule into new territory, balancing athletic energy with refined tailoring. His designs suggest clothing can be both practical and personal, offering the comfort of sportswear and the precision of Parisian craft. Every piece signals a shift, reflecting his interest in pushing beyond tradition and rethinking what menswear can look and feel like today.

The silhouettes swing between structure and ease. Tailored jackets, including a cropped piece inspired by a 1968 Miss Dior design, sit beside more fluid, lapel-free cuts. A standout example is the updated Oblique jacket, which wears like a cardigan but maintains the posture of classic menswear. This sense of contrast continues throughout: technical fabrics meet soft knits, and clean lines run parallel to looser, oversized shapes.

Print and texture also carry weight across the capsule. Leopard tweed becomes a recurring feature, symbolizing the meeting of African influence and Dior’s archive. It appears in outerwear that’s designed to be reversed, paired with canvas and other workwear materials. Meanwhile, performancewear items like track suits use laser detailing and reflective finishes to signal motion and progress, without feeling out of place alongside the tailored staples.

Hamilton’s approach extends into the accessories, where the choice of materials reflects a more responsible take on luxury. Instead of leather, shoes and bags use sustainable alternatives. Washed velvet and canvas bring a lived-in edge to Derbys and boots, while the B44 sneakers arrive with a silvery gloss and bright, gradient finishes. Climbing rope laces reinforce the link to utility, adding color and function without excess.

The bags follow suit, literally. They combine durability and softness, with flexible shapes and practical features. Dior’s Hit the Road styles reappear in recycled materials, made distinctive by Oblique monograms and rope detailing. Tote bags and hobos round out the collection with unstructured forms that still feel considered, adaptable, and tactile.

Throughout the collection, Hamilton’s interest in Afrofuturism guides the creative tone. In place of a brand exercise or celebrity drop, this capsule offers a thoughtful exploration of fashion as communication.