“DIRTY WILLY UNDERWEAR” by Willy Chavarria

Willy Chavarria, known for fashion and social commentary, makes a daring entry into intimate apparel with the launch of DIRTY WILLY UNDERWEAR. This new collection isn’t just about clothing; it’s an exploration of the erotic, the raw, and the unconventional. Made in Peru using the finest Pima cotton yarn, each piece is finished by hand in New York to achieve a unique, well-worn look. The design choices evoke the gritty, fetish-inspired aesthetics of queer culture, challenging traditional notions of luxury.

The DIRTY WILLY UNDERWEAR line features briefs and boxer briefs that are as much about making a statement as they are about comfort. With a retail price of $300 for the destroyed briefs and $350 for the boxer briefs, these items are positioned as luxury pieces. Each pair is packaged in a military-inspired “rations” metallic envelope, following the rugged, utilitarian vibe of the collection. Available at a range of retailers from high-end fashion boutiques to niche sex shops, the collection plays with the line between fashion and fetish, making it accessible to a diverse audience.

Willy Chavarria’s approach to intimate apparel is rooted in his understanding of the underwear as a deeply personal and sensual ritual. “The underwear experience is our most intimate moment when dressing and undressing. We want to feel sexy for ourselves and others. WILLY underwear is boldly sensual. And this is just the beginning,” he asserts.

Chavarria’s expertise in the world of underwear is not newfound. His extensive background includes working with iconic brands such as Joe Boxer, Calvin Klein, and American Eagle Outfitters. This experience has given him a keen insight into the product and the business. His journey from commercial art and graphic design to fashion has been marked by a commitment to enhancing human dignity and championing the underrepresented, a mission that continues to drive his work.

The Willy Chavarria brand is renowned for its sensitive and cinematic approach to fashion, often addressing contemporary political themes and drawing from Chavarria’s own biographical elements. His collections are a narrative of the human spirit, merging art with fashion to tell stories of resilience, beauty, and empowerment. Through his work, Chavarria seeks to be a voice for the voiceless, using his platform to advocate for social justice and bring attention to the marginalized communities that inspire him.