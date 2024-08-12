W Korea’s September 2024 issue features a spectacular cover story starring Oh Sang-wook, the celebrated South Korean fencer who made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics, wearing full Louis Vuitton looks. Oh not only clinched South Korea’s first gold medal of the games but also became the first Asian fencer to achieve a double Olympic victory. The cover shoot, which took place just 24 hours after his return to Korea, captures Oh in his element, showcasing the fierce determination and sharp precision that have earned him the titles of world number one, “monster fencer,” and Olympic “hot guy.”

Readers can look forward to an in-depth feature that explores Oh Sang-wook’s journey to the top, from his rigorous training regimen to the pivotal moments that defined his Olympic triumph. The shoot, led by fashion director Kim Shin and photographed by Park Jong-ha, is a visual narrative that highlights Oh’s athletic prowess as well as cultural influence. The editorial team also includes men’s content director Choi Jin-woo and feature editor Jeon Yeo-ul. This issue, available for pre-order starting August 16, promises to offer an inspiring look at the athlete who has become a symbol of excellence in both the sporting and fashion worlds.

Photography by Oh Sang-wook for W Korea, read more at wkorea.com