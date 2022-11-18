Discover ZARA ORIGINS Fall Winter 2022 Second Drop

Fashion house ZARA presented the second ORIGINS drop for the Fall Winter 2022 season with a fashion film shot in Berlin at the James Simon Gallery by Bynt. In charge of styling was Marq Rise, with art direction from M/M Paris, and production by Canada+Rekorder. Beauty is work of hair stylist Eva Dieckhoff, and makeup artist Haneen Ajub. Stars of the campaign are Dramane, Gloria Maria, Karl-Ernst, London, Saul, Darius, Katja, and Thomas Horeczko.

“In this second drop, other limited-edition pieces for this season join the wardrobe basics that are already characteristic of the collection, including a double-faced jacket, a stone grey cocoon coat, a biker jacket made of abrasion-resistant fabric, a 100% wool pinstripe suit, a wool-alpaca knit sweater, a ribbed, merino V-neck sweater and washed jeans.” – from Zara