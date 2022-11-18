Discover ZARA ORIGINS Fall Winter 2022 Second Drop

in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2022.23 Campaigns, Menswear, Videos, ZARA

Bynt directed Zara’s FW22 Origins video campaign inspired by Berlin’s music scene

ZARA ORIGINS
©ZARA, Photography by Bynt

Fashion house ZARA presented the second ORIGINS drop for the Fall Winter 2022 season with a fashion film shot in Berlin at the James Simon Gallery by Bynt. In charge of styling was Marq Rise, with art direction from M/M Paris, and production by Canada+Rekorder. Beauty is work of hair stylist Eva Dieckhoff, and makeup artist Haneen Ajub. Stars of the campaign are Dramane, Gloria Maria, Karl-Ernst, London, Saul, Darius, Katja, and Thomas Horeczko.

In this second drop, other limited-edition pieces for this season join the wardrobe basics that are already characteristic of the collection, including a double-faced jacket, a stone grey cocoon coat, a biker jacket made of abrasion-resistant fabric, a 100% wool pinstripe suit, a wool-alpaca knit sweater, a ribbed, merino V-neck sweater and washed jeans.” – from Zara

