Fashion photographer Solve Sundsbo captured Emporio Armani‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign featuring models Aleksandar Rusic, Leroy, Mark Vanderloo, Pepe Barroso, Tae Eun, Aira Ferreira, Dylan Xue, Greta Ferro, Michelle Gutknecht, Sija Titko, Tatum Marchetti, and Ysaunny Brito. In charge of styling was Caroline Newell.

“An urban atmosphere and the sense of togetherness transpire in a dynamic campaign for the Emporio Armani FW18-19 collection. All together, in an explosion of energy and fun: the shots are filled with dynamic, joyful enthusiasm, set among the walls, tables and sofas of a restaurant. The city is a palpable presence, though it can’t be seen. The smiles are contagious and poses relaxed.“





Discover more of Emporio Armani’s FW18.19 campaign on our DESIGNSCENE.NET.