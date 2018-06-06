The Relaunch: L’UOMO VOGUE Celebrates 50th Anniversary

L’Uomo Vogue celebrates it’s fiftieth anniversary with the Relaunch issue, available on the newsstands from June 12, 2018. Cover stars of the upcoming edition are Pharrell Williams, Rogier Bosschaart, Alton Mason, Kobe Delgado, and Aiden Andrews. Magazine will bi divided in four major sections: Culture, Fashion, Objects, and Affairs.

In the Relaunch issue L’Uomo Vogue will feature profiles on five recently appointed creative directors – Riccardo Tisci, Hedi Slimane, Kim Jones, Virgil Abloh, Kris Van Assche, texts written by fashion insiders like Vanessa Friedman and Suzy Menkes, designer Olivier Roustaing, Marcelo Burlonand, Stephen Jones, photographers like Mert Alas and Paolo Roversi, and style icon David Beckham, in-depth researches into garments, accessories and men’s favorites, and much more. The new issue will be in English, and mostly distributed alongside Vogue Italia.

“L’Uomo Vogue is starting a new chapter in its 50-year-long history of explaining the evolution of society through the lens of fashion. There is no one kind of man – that is why the magazine will strive, through its richness of structure and diversity of points of view, to be as open, inclusive and plural as possible.” – Emanuele Farneti, editor-in-chief.





Rogier Bosschaart at Success Models wearing Prada

Stylist: Hannes Hetta at Art + Commerce

Photographer: Julia Hetta

Alton Mason at STATE Artist Management wearing Gucci

Stylist: Avena Gallagher

Photographer: Arielle Bobb-Willis

Kobe Delgado at Click Model Management wearing Saint Laurent

Stylist: Jodie Barnes

Photographer: Collier Schorr

Aiden Andrews at Ford Models NY wearing Valentino

Stylist: Elodie David

Photographer: Annemarieke Van Drimmelen

Pharrell William wearing Giorgio Armani

Stylist: Michael Philouze

Photographer: Brigitte Lacombe