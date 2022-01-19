PFW: ERNEST W. BAKER Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fashion brand ERNEST W. BAKER introduced their Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. Brand celebrates it’s heritage and identity, refines and builds on it’s codes such as the iconic rose, strong duopoly of red and black, with a timeless trio of beige, brown and camel, and reworked classic cuts.

“Ernest W. Baker was built on the idea of family and since we started, that’s what we built around us, with the people who walk alongside us on this journey, developing our collections, producing the pieces, sharing the knowledge that was handed to them through time. The truth is that we care about what we make, who makes it and why we make it. The output, our brand, is a complete representation of who and what we stand for. Since we launched Ernest W. Baker, we put our creative struggles in creating an original, authentic identity. Today, we know who we are. We hope that we have shared that in such a way that you do too. Rather than being a constraint, it feels freeing. How strong your foundation is dictates how strong your future will be.” – from Ernest W. Baker