Valerio Maccario Models ETRO Summer 2023 Capsule Collection

Italian house ETRO presented its Summer 2023 Capsule Collection with a story featuring model Valerio Maccario lensed by fashion photographer Eleonora d’Angelo. In charge of styling was Riccardo Maria Chiacchio, with set design from Giulia Jul Munari, and production by Hotel Production. Beauty is work of hair stylist Daniela Magginetti, and makeup artist Vanessa Icareg. The collection, designed by Marco De Vincenzo, captures natural elements through the colors of summer, and brings looks full of vivid hues and prints. It features light fabrics pieces, beachwear, swimwear, and accessories. Key pieces include short-sleeved t-shirts, shirts, Bermuda shorts, scarves, bucket hats, and the iconic Love Trotter.