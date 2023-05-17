MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: High-End by Illya Ovchar

Shirt, Tie, Stylist’s Own / Jewellery Swarowski
Fashion photographer
Illya Ovchar captured the latest exclusive session featuring the handsome MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Buyant Munkhbat represented by Visage Models Hungary. In charge of styling was Balint Sarosi.
For the story Buyant is wearing selected pieces from
Zara, New Balance, Swarowski, Atelier Lajos, New Rock, Kiss Mark, Zsigmond Dora Menswear, Y-3, Dr. Martens, and Jaded London.
T-Shirt Kiss Mark / Trousers Stylist’s Own
Top Atelier Lajos / Skirt Zara / Boots New Rock / Jewellery Swarowski
Shirt, Tie, Belt Stylist’s Own / Cargo Trousers Zara / Shoes New Balance / Jewellery Swarowski
Shirt, Tie, Stylist’s Own / Jewellery Swarowski
Coat Zsigmond Dora Menswear
Blazer, Trousers Kiss Mark / Harness, Earring Stylist’s Own
Coat, Sweater, Shorts Zsigmond Dora Menswear / Shoes: Y-3 / Socks Dr. Martens
Blazer Kiss Mark / Top Jaded London / Pants Zsigmond Dora Menswear / Necklace Swarowski
Blazer Kiss Mark / Harness, Earring Stylist’s Own
Coat Kiss Mark / Trousers Atelier Lajos / Earring Stylist’s Own
Photographer Illya Ovchar –
@illyaovcharphoto
Stylist Balint Sarosi
Model Buyant Munkhbat at Visage Models
