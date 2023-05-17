in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: High-End by Illya Ovchar

Discover our latest exclusive story starring Buyant Munkhbat lensed by Illya Ovchar

Illya Ovchar
Shirt, Tie, Stylist’s Own / Jewellery Swarowski

Fashion photographer Illya Ovchar captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Buyant Munkhbat represented by Visage Models Hungary. In charge of styling was Balint Sarosi.

For the story Buyant is wearing selected pieces from Zara, New Balance, Swarowski, Atelier Lajos, New Rock, Kiss Mark, Zsigmond Dora Menswear, Y-3, Dr. Martens, and Jaded London.

Illya Ovchar
T-Shirt Kiss Mark / Trousers Stylist’s Own
Illya Ovchar
Top Atelier Lajos / Skirt Zara / Boots New Rock / Jewellery Swarowski
Illya Ovchar
Shirt, Tie, Belt Stylist’s Own / Cargo Trousers Zara / Shoes New Balance / Jewellery Swarowski
Buyant Munkhbat
Shirt, Tie, Stylist’s Own / Jewellery Swarowski
Buyant Munkhbat
Coat Zsigmond Dora Menswear
Buyant Munkhbat
Blazer, Trousers Kiss Mark / Harness, Earring Stylist’s Own
Buyant Munkhbat
Coat, Sweater, Shorts Zsigmond Dora Menswear / Shoes: Y-3 / Socks Dr. Martens
Buyant Munkhbat
Blazer Kiss Mark / Top Jaded London / Pants Zsigmond Dora Menswear / Necklace Swarowski
Buyant Munkhbat
Blazer Kiss Mark / Harness, Earring Stylist’s Own
Buyant Munkhbat
Coat Kiss Mark / Trousers Atelier Lajos / Earring Stylist’s Own

Photographer Illya Ovchar – @illyaovcharphoto
Stylist Balint Sarosi
Model Buyant Munkhbat at Visage Models

