ÉTUDES Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover ÉTUDES Spring Summer 2022 N°20 Collection, that celebrates the brand’s 10th anniversary, presented with a fashion film directed by Grégoire Dyer. The collection explores the brand’s roots and archives and reinterprets some of the most recognizable pieces from their previous collections. Photographer Arnaud Lajeunie captured the lookbook, with styling from Georgia Pendlebury, and casting direction by Suun Consultancy. In charge of hair and makeup was beauty artist Clément Poiret Demachy. Director of photography Hampus Nordenson. Stars of the video are Aito, Bazou, Ilan, Oiva, Robin, Ruykin, Jules, Némo, Ilian, Arthur, Eugénie, Tim, and Maé.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS