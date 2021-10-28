in Lookbooks, Menswear, Paris Fashion Week, Spring Summer 2022, Videos

ÉTUDES Spring Summer 2022 Collection

With SS22 Collection, Études celebrates a decade of creation and exploration

ÉTUDES
©ÉTUDES

Discover ÉTUDES Spring Summer 2022 N°20 Collection, that celebrates the brand’s 10th anniversary, presented with a fashion film directed by Grégoire Dyer. The collection explores the brand’s roots and archives and reinterprets some of the most recognizable pieces from their previous collections. Photographer Arnaud Lajeunie captured the lookbook, with styling from Georgia Pendlebury, and casting direction by Suun Consultancy. In charge of hair and makeup was beauty artist Clément Poiret Demachy. Director of photography Hampus Nordenson. Stars of the video are Aito, Bazou, Ilan, Oiva, Robin, Ruykin, Jules, Némo, Ilian, Arthur, Eugénie, Tim, and Maé.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

ÉTUDES
©ÉTUDES
ÉTUDES
©ÉTUDES
ÉTUDES
©ÉTUDES
ÉTUDES
©ÉTUDES

collectionsLookbooksMenswearPFWSS22videos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Merits of Buying Sports Watches

Merits of Buying Sports Watches
Jecardi Sykes

Jecardi Sykes Models Calvin Klein Fall Winter 2021 Sportswear Collection