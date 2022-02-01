in Fall Winter 2022.23, Lookbooks, Menswear, Milano Fashion Week

MFW: CHILDREN OF THE DISCORDANCE Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

For the Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, Children of the Discordance were inspired by the 80’s culture

©CHILDREN OF THE DISCORDANCE

Japanese brand CHILDREN OF THE DISCORDANCE presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, with a video directed by Keita Suzuki, as part of the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. The Reason collection, inspired by the 80’s culture, reimagines and updates 80’s outerwear and military uniforms with the latest technology and the original fabrics and textile. The textiles are created to have a retro feel, while still looking fresh. The main foundation tones are oatmeal and beige, while powerful orange and red bring strength to the wintery palette. This season Children of the Discordance collaborated with Australian brand UGG, and designed unique styles inspired by Native American and by Western boots.

FALL WINTER 2022.23 COLLECTIONS

©CHILDREN OF THE DISCORDANCE
©CHILDREN OF THE DISCORDANCE
©CHILDREN OF THE DISCORDANCE
©CHILDREN OF THE DISCORDANCE
©CHILDREN OF THE DISCORDANCE
©CHILDREN OF THE DISCORDANCE

FW22MenswearMFW

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

JOEONE Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection
Burberry

Burberry Celebrates Youthful Energy with Spring Summer 2022 Collection