Burberry Celebrates Youthful Energy with Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover BURBERRY Spring Summer 2022 advertising campaign that explores the brand’s code of duality, and presents collection from multiple perspectives. The British luxury house enlisted photographers Chris Rhodes, and Mert & Marcus to capture the campaign. Rhodes captured backstage images at the Spring Summer 2022 presentation, and Mert & Marcus photographed models in the studio. In charge of styling were Katy England (Mert and Marcus shoot) and Ib Kamara (menswear presentation), with beauty from hair stylist Jawara, and makeup artist / the brand’s global beauty director Isamaya Ffrench. Stars of the session are Claus Emilio Royo, Erwan Konate, Manolo Teodosiu, Miles Gardner, Niclas Baker, Siny Mbengue, and Sita Zampou. The campaign captures a sense of youthful and sensual energy, and celebrates the power of self-expression.

The Spring/Summer 2022 menswear and womenswear shows had this visceral energy that was contrasted with really beautiful soundscapes. I wanted to continue this dialogue in the campaign, a flicking between realities, contrasting Mert and Marcus’ pure youthful energy with Chris Rhodes’ raw youthful spirit. As we come out of lockdowns around the world, I wanted this campaign to make people feel something, free to dream, free to feel youthful and alive again. It is a beautiful dance, a very raw energy that’s powerful and full of life. Like an awakening. – Riccardo Tisci, Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer