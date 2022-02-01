JOEONE Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion house JOEONE presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, as a part of recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection pays tribute to the Tang Dynasty – China’s imperial dynasty, that ruled from 618 to 907 AD. It reimagines traditional garment in a new modern way. The traditional silhouette is extened in a unique way to evoke melancholic nonchalance. The prints are based on the ceramic style invented by the Tang Dynasty. Joeone’s signature piece, the little black pants, is reinterpreted with new details.

“Joeone is mastering the pants silhouette, engineered by Louis-Gabriel Nouchi. A new contemporary vision of the traditional way of wearing a pant, applied to modern men which brings elegancy to the silhouette. Key points of the looks are: specific waist bands, an asymmetric closing system and big gusset pockets. Using a knot as a closing system, but adding length and sensuality, expresses the richness of the fabrics used for this collection. Only noble fabrics such as silk or virgin wool have been used Embroidery which is part of the Chinese savoir-faire is applied to the garment, with a symbol of good luck.” – from Joeone