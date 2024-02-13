Airei Fall Winter 24 Collection

Drawing inspiration from the lyrics of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds’ song “Bright Horses,” the FW24 collection by Airei dives into human emotions. Themes of love, loss, and the unwavering strength of the human spirit resonate throughout the designs, focusing on the balance between light and darkness. Natural threads comig out of the garments symbolize the eternal struggle between opposing forces, serving as a metaphor for life’s complexities. Through a collaboration with Norlha, known for sustainable luxury, Airei embraces ethical fashion practices.

With a commitment to sustainability, Airei integrates innovative materials and techniques into their designs. From garments crafted from deadstock and damaged fabrics sourced from esteemed LVMH houses to the exploration of khadi cotton in striking striped patterns, each piece presents mindful craftsmanship. The experimentation with needle-punching denim and the incorporation of materials such as Yak, Alpaca, Cashmere, and Organic Cotton invites wearers to engage with the collection on a conscious level.