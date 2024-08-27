Represent continues to push the boundaries of fashion with its latest Fall Winter 24 collection, named Godspeed. This collection shows an evolution in the brand’s aesthetic, fusing contemporary fits with vintage fabrics and tones. The collectionn combines subdued hues with thunderous washes and distressed details.

At the heart of the Godspeed collection lies the outerwear. Leading this is the Distressed Leather Smart Jacket, crafted from hand-distressed leather, the jacket has a lived-in look. Available in classic black and deep blue, its slightly oversized fit, discreet embossed initial on the back, and RiRi Initial pendant zips combine to create a statement piece. The jacket is lined with Represent’s branded viscose.

To complement the Distressed Leather Smart Jacket, Represent introduces matching distressed leather pants. These straight-leg pants mirror the jacket’s handcrafted leather treatment, showcasing the brand’s commitment to cohesive and complete outfits. The distressed detailing provides a unique texture, making these pants a versatile piece that can transition from casual to semi-formal settings.

Expanding beyond outerwear, Godspeed also features a prominent range of jerseys, including hoodies, sweatshirts, and t-shirts. These pieces are marked by applique designs that bring the collection’s vintage inspiration to life. Crafted in shades of vintage black and fawn, each jersey item features a cotton twill distressed “REP” applique on the front.

Adding to the versatility of the collection, Godspeed includes a capsule of distressed denim, continuing Represent’s exploration of textures and finishes. Complementing the apparel are footwear franchise continuations, such as the HTN in Sand, Studio Sneaker in Cashmere, and Bully in Grey.

No collection is complete without accessories, and Godspeed offers three distinguished options: the Tote Bag, Camera Bag, and Card Holder. Each accessory is crafted from 100% highly distressed leather, aligning with the collection’s vintage aesthetic, with metal lettering branding to the front of each accessory. Take a closer look at the collection in the gallery below: