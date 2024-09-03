KENZO’s Cosmic FW 2024 Campaign

For the KENZO Fall-Winter 2024 campaign, Artistic Director NIGO explores the relationship between Earth and the cosmos, using the imagery of space travel to represent the merging of cultures. The volcanic landscapes of Lanzarote, with their stark and striking formations, set the stage for a collection that draws inspiration from both Eastern and Western traditions. By situating the campaign in these dramatic settings, NIGO emphasizes the interplay between the familiar and the unknown.

Taking cues from the cinematic techniques of George Lucas, particularly his integration of samurai themes into the Star Wars saga, the campaign embraces a sci-fi aesthetic. Johnny Dufort and Frank Lebon capture this vision through their photography and film, transforming Lanzarote’s volcanic backdrops into alien terrains. These locations, such as El Volcancito, Charco de los Clicos, and Teseguite, provide a visual representation of KENZO’s exploration of cultural hybridity.

The campaign’s short films, underscored by the atmospheric sounds of Kazuki Ubukata’s i.e.h.a., depict models navigating the island’s terrain as if they were astronauts on a distant planet. This narrative choice not only highlights the otherworldly quality of the collection but also suggests a deeper exploration of identity and cultural exchange, as if each individual is a traveler navigating new cultural landscapes.

At the heart of the collection is a fusion of traditional Japanese design elements with contemporary fashion. A kimono-style coat is reimagined with the structure of a warrior’s cape, while the weave of a traditional hakeshi baten fireman’s jacket introduces a graphic element that speaks to both heritage and innovation. Flowing plissé dresses nod to the costumes of science fiction, creating a sense of timelessness that transcends cultural boundaries.

The collection also plays with texture and material, blending hand-spun fabrics, faux fur, and three-dimensional knits to create a tactile experience. These are contrasted with metallics that evoke the imagery of space exploration, adding a futuristic dimension. The use of a miniature dot pattern, inspired by Edo Komon kimonos, creates a subtle link between historical craftsmanship and the modern aesthetic of star constellations.

Through this campaign, NIGO invites us to consider our world from a new perspective, one where fashion serves as a bridge between different cultures and eras. By drawing on the universal fascination with space and the unknown, the KENZO Fall-Winter 2024 collection becomes a narrative about discovery—both of the world around us and the rich diversity within it.

