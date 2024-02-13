Stray Kids Member Felix Covers Harper’s Bazaar Japan

Stray Kids member Felix takes the cover story of Harper’s Bazaar Japan Magazine‘s April 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Ahn Jooyoung. In charge of styling were Kwon Hyemi and Song Hyunsoo, with production from Likestudio. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tak Seon A, and makeup artist Kim Moon Hee, both with Lulu.

In the April 2024 issue of the magazine, set for release on February 20, 2024, Stray Kids‘ Felix takes the spotlight, gracing the covers of both the regular and special editions. This feature comes on the heels of Stray Kids’ triumphant dome tour in Japan.

For this feature, Felix is styled in pieces from the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2024 Collection, designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, showcasing his role as an ambassador for the luxury fashion house. The accompanying interview explores his relationship with Louis Vuitton’s artistic director, Nicolas Ghesquière, highlighting the unique bond they share. Felix also opens up about his deep appreciation for STAY, the dedicated fanbase of Stray Kids, and discusses his commitment to volunteer work.

Felix is quoted in the magazine expressing his desire to reciprocate the support and affection he receives: “I receive a lot of warm love from the people around me and our fans, so I want to give back that love to our fans.“

To coincide with the magazine’s launch, a special video will premiere at 10:00 AM on February 20, 2024, on the official Harper’s Bazaar YouTube channel. This video will offer an extended glimpse into Felix’s fashion narrative and his insightful interview.

Photography © Ahn Jooyoung for Harper’s Bazaar Japan, read more at harpersbazaar.com/jp/