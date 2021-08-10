Alton Mason & Geron McKinley Model Fear of God Fall Winter 2021 Looks
Designer Jerry Lorenzo presented Fear of God Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign featuring models Alton Mason, Geron McKinley, and Dilone captured by fashion photographer Sebastian Kim. In charge of styling was Kelly McCabe, with beauty from hair stylist Rachel Lee Wright, and makeup artist Diane Da Silva. Film by Recess Studios. The brand’s Seventh Collection fuses elegance and comfortability.