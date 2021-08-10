in Advertising Campaigns, Alton Mason, Fall Winter 2021.22 Campaigns, Menswear, Sebastian Kim, Videos

Alton Mason & Geron McKinley Model Fear of God Fall Winter 2021 Looks

Discover Fear of God’s FW21 campaign featuring Alton Mason and Geron McKinley lensed by Sebastian Kim

Fear of God
©FEAR OF GOD, Photography by Sebastian Kim

Designer Jerry Lorenzo presented Fear of God Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign featuring models Alton Mason, Geron McKinley, and Dilone captured by fashion photographer Sebastian Kim. In charge of styling was Kelly McCabe, with beauty from hair stylist Rachel Lee Wright, and makeup artist Diane Da Silva. Film by Recess Studios. The brand’s Seventh Collection fuses elegance and comfortability.

Fear of God
©FEAR OF GOD, Photography by Sebastian Kim
Fear of God
©FEAR OF GOD, Photography by Sebastian Kim
Fear of God
©FEAR OF GOD, Photography by Sebastian Kim
Fear of God
©FEAR OF GOD, Photography by Sebastian Kim
Sebastian Kim
©FEAR OF GOD, Photography by Sebastian Kim
Sebastian Kim
©FEAR OF GOD, Photography by Sebastian Kim
Sebastian Kim
©FEAR OF GOD, Photography by Sebastian Kim
Sebastian Kim
©FEAR OF GOD, Photography by Sebastian Kim
Sebastian Kim
©FEAR OF GOD, Photography by Sebastian Kim
Sebastian Kim
©FEAR OF GOD, Photography by Sebastian Kim
Sebastian Kim
©FEAR OF GOD, Photography by Sebastian Kim

