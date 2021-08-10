Jonas Glöer Models MASSIMO DUTTI Fall Winter 2021.22 Looks

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI presented their Fall Winter 2021.22 menswear collection looks with Relaxed City story starring top model Jonas Glöer at Viva London lensed by fashion photographer Misha Taylor at Chris Boals Artists. For the film directed by Victor Bastidas, Jonas is wearing casual pieces from the brand’s latest collection.

“Our collection for the fall brings a newly casual focus: wool blazers and coats cut lining-free, soft knits and the simplicity of contrasting dark and light neutrals. Effortless casual elevated to the category of authentic style.” – from Massimo Dutti