in Fall Winter 2021.22, Massimo Dutti, Menswear, Misha Taylor, Videos, VIVA agency

Jonas Glöer Models MASSIMO DUTTI Fall Winter 2021.22 Looks

Photographer Misha Taylor and top model Jonas Glöer team up for Massimo Dutti

Jonas Glöer
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Misha Taylor

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI presented their Fall Winter 2021.22 menswear collection looks with Relaxed City story starring top model Jonas Glöer at Viva London lensed by fashion photographer Misha Taylor at Chris Boals Artists. For the film directed by Victor Bastidas, Jonas is wearing casual pieces from the brand’s latest collection.

Our collection for the fall brings a newly casual focus: wool blazers and coats cut lining-free, soft knits and the simplicity of contrasting dark and light neutrals. Effortless casual elevated to the category of authentic style.” – from Massimo Dutti

Jonas Glöer
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Misha Taylor
Jonas Glöer
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Misha Taylor
Jonas Glöer
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Misha Taylor
Jonas Glöer
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Misha Taylor
Jonas Glöer
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Misha Taylor
MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Misha Taylor
MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Misha Taylor
MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Misha Taylor
MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Misha Taylor
MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Misha Taylor
MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Misha Taylor
MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Misha Taylor
MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Misha Taylor

FW21MenswearTop Modelsvideos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BOSS

Fresh Start: BOSS Fall Winter 2021.22 Menswear Collection
Fear of God

Alton Mason & Geron McKinley Model Fear of God Fall Winter 2021 Looks