Discover FEAR OF GOD ESSENTIALS Fall 2022 Collection presented with a lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Erik Ian. In charge of styling was Simon Rasmussen, assisted by Karina Salerno and Shannon Shier, with set design from Peter Klein. Beauty is work of hair stylist Adrianne Knight, and makeup artist Eliven Quiros. Stars of the session are Etienne De Testa, Niyo Malik, and Malachi Jones. The collection brings contemporary shapes and silhouettes in vibrant colors, and captures the brand’s spirit with elegant yet relaxed style.

The collection will be available from August 24th, exclusively at fearofgod.com.