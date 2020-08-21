LOOKBOOK: FEAR OF GOD the Seventh Collection

FEAR OF GOD presented the Seventh Collection that explores coming of age period with looks that blend the fundamentals of style and function. With the collection Fear Of God introduced suiting, knits and accessories for the first time. Fashion photographer Gregory Harris captured the lookbook featuring Donovan Wildfong, Alton Mason, James Turlington, Geron McKinley and Dilone.

“Traditional tailoring is transformed, adapted and updated in the form of transitional and trans-seasonal fits. Crossing disciplines and re-envisioning formalwear through the lens of modern functionality and performance needs, to continually challenge received notions of what contemporary fashion is today. Juxtaposing time-honored and contemporary fabrics with our signature considered yet understated finishes to sit seamlessly alongside our staple denims, cottons, canvases, leathers and suedes in enduring silhouettes for yesterday, today and tomorrow.

Wool and cashmere knits present an elegant evolution of our classic sweatshirts and hoodies, while bags and belts, devoid of the distraction of hardware, are pared down to the purest version of themselves meeting at the convergence of fashion and function. The Seventh Collection also marks the unveiling of a new iteration of our FG logo in a military-inspired stencil font and a tribute to America’s favorite pastime, baseball, with a new lineup of stylized graphics celebrating The Negro Leagues.” – from FEAR OF GOD