Models Benno Bulang, Leon Dame, Malick Bodian, Meng Yu Qi, Romaine Dixon, Achenrin Madit, Bente Oort, Maartje Verhoef, Sora Choi, and Veronika Kunz star in BOSS‘ Fall Winter 2020 campaign captured by fashion photographer David Sims.

In charge of creative direction was Fabien Baron, with styling from Ludivine Poiblanc, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Paul Hanlon, and makeup artist Lucia Pieroni.