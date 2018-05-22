New Behaviour: Federico Novello Models Massimo Dutti SS18 Collection

Federico Novello

The handsome Federico Novello models formal looks from Massimo Dutti‘s Spring Summer 2018 collection for brand’s latest New Behaviour menswear lookbook captured by fashion photographer Gonzalo Machado.

“In its new men’s formal collection, Massimo Dutti has been inspired by a more avant-garde and relaxed version of the classic business executive, a new postmodern dandy who perfectly combines the rigour, savoir-faire and elegance of the strictest dress codes from the world of tailoring.


Federico Novello

Federico Novello

Federico Novello

Federico Novello

Federico Novello

Federico Novello

Federico Novello

Federico Novello

