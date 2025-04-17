Mohamed Hassan Stars in Jacquemus Campaign Shot in Egypt

Jacquemus’ latest campaign, for the “La Croisière” collection, takes us on a visual journey to the captivating landscapes of Egypt, blending the brand’s signature aesthetic with the timeless allure of the region. The campaign, envisioned by designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, is brought to life through the lens of the Cairo based photographer Mohamed Sherif, whose lens anchors the narrative.

Mohamed Hassan, a rising star in the modeling world, commands attention in this campaign alongside Angelina Kendall. The casting, directed by Piergiorgio Del Moro, perfectly complements Jacquemus’ vision of effortless elegance and cultural homage.

Hassan’s journey into the fashion industry is marked by his representation with some of the most prestigious agencies in the world. When in New York, he is signed with Society Management, while in Paris, he is represented by Premium Models. His presence extends to Milan with I Love Models Management, London with Next London, and Amsterdam with The Troopers, which also serves as his mother agency.

Mohamed has walked for Jacquemus Spring Summer 2025 runway, but also took runways for DSQUARED2, 032c, and Zegna to name a few, he is also the star of the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2025 campaign as well as this season campaign for 7 for All Mankind.

Jacquemus – La Croisière campaign by Mohamed Sherif

Creative Director: Simon Porte Jacquemus

Casting Director: Piergiorgio Del Moro

Models: Angelina Kendall, Mohamed Hassan