Jonas Gloer is the Face of McQ Spring Summer 2018 Collection

Top model Jonas Gloer stars in McQ‘s Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Chris Rhodes. In charge of styling was Jodie Barnes, with makeup from beauty artist Mathias van Hooff, and hair styling by Naoki Komiya.


