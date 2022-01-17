MFW: FENDI Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection

Discover FENDI Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection that reimagines a gentleman’s wardrobe for the New Roaring Twenties, presented on January 15th, during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. The collection merges old world elegance with a playful, disrupted formality, and captures a bygone male sophistication in a modern way. Designer Silvia Venturini Fendi focuses on Roman elegance with eveningwear pieces such as cropped double-breasted jackets, super high-waist formal trousers, and tailcoats worn over Mary Jane brogues closed with wristwatch straps.

“The strict lines of FENDI tailoring find new softness as modular garments combine suiting, knitwear and leather in unprecedented proportions. Blazers explode into flat capes, scooped jackets and keyhole knits expose the clavicle, and wide trousers sway with a half-skirt in tow. Outerwear assumes couture volumes with dropped shoulders and Dolman sleeves, sharp lapels and covered buttons – exploring the brand’s craftsmanship in etched O’Lock shearling, complex intarsia shearling, and smooth leather trims.” – from Fendi