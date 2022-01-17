MFW: MISSONI Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fahion brand MISSONI presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear collection with a video and lookbook at Milano Fashion Week. Creative Director Alberto Caliri was inspired by the world of art, which has always been a great inspiration for the brand. Specifically, the collection pays homage to Italian artist Giulio Turcato, and his informal abstract art, which can be seen in the graphics on the garments, color palette and the highly tactile textures. In charge of the photograohy was Jeremie Monnier. The stars of the lookbook are Lionel Erdogan, Luke Maehlmann and Junior Choi.

Focused on neutral and timeless shades of gray and blue, combined with vibrant touches of bright tones, such as red, yellow, orange and green, the collection offers a realistic wardrobe designed for men with a dynamic lifestyle, who cannot renounce elegance and comfort. The style is openly informal, with effortless versatile pieces to combine with spontaneity. – from Missoni

A great novelty of this new season, the Mountain Calling capsule combines a mountain inspiration with the brand’s lively and colorful aesthetic in a selection of sweaters, sweatshirts and T-shirts that play with jacquard motifs with a Nordic appeal rendered in a vibrant palette.