Aleksandar Rusic, Ibrahim Idoow & Taemin Park for Giorgio Armani

Discover Giorgio Armani’s Spring Summer 2023 campaign captured by Paolo Roversi

©GIORGIO ARMANI, Photography by Paolo Roversi

Fashion house GIORGIO ARMANI enlisted photographer Paolo Roversi to capture their Spring Summer 2023 campaign starring models Aleksandar Rusic, Ibrahim Idoow, and Taemin Park. In charge of styling was Ludivine Poiblanc, with set design from Andrea Cellerino, and production by Studio Demi. Beauty is work of hair stylist Julien d’Ys, and makeup artist Hiromi Ueda.

