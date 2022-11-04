Harry Styles Models GUCCI HA HA HA Collection

Italian luxury house GUCCI and British singer-songwriter and actor Harry Styles teamed up for Gucci HA HA HA Capsule Collection, that uses menswear as a tool of the avant-garde. The collection is defined by the eccentric use of romantic accents, whimsical prints, vintage details, and the expressive emotionality of the individual. Fashion photographer Mark Borthwick captured the campaign featuring Harry Styles himself. In charge of art direction was Christopher Simmonds, with beauty from hair stylist Malcolm Edwards, and makeup artist Ammy Drammeh.

I’m so happy to see this project finally come to life. I’ve known Alessandro for years now, and he’s always been one of my favorite people. I’m always inspired watching him work, so doing this collaboration with my friend was very special to me. – Harry Styles