So Deer To Me: GUCCI Pre-Fall 2020 by Alasdair McLellan

With Pre-Fall 2020 campaign, Gucci invites us to enjoy the simple things in life

GUCCI
©Gucci, Photography by Alasdair McLellan

Fashion photographer Alasdair McLellan captured Guccis Pre-Fall 2020 campaign, with creative direction from Alessandro Michele. In charge of styling was Jonathan Kaye, with set design from Andy Hillman. Hair styling is work of Paul Hanlon, with makeup from beauty artist Thomas De Kluyver, and manicure by nail technician Lenny Longworth.

An ode to innocence, when as children we revelled in nature and life, is the idea behind the new Gucci Pre-Fall 2020 campaign shot by Alasdair McLellan with creative direction by Alessandro Michele and art direction by Christopher Simmonds. A childlike imagination is woven through the scenes depicting the beauty and the personalities of a group of men, women and their beloved animals including a frog, an owl, deer, a skunk, squirrel, hedgehog and rabbits. With its call to nature, the campaign is ultimately an invitation to enjoy the simple things in life. Sometimes, it just takes very little, or a burst of imagination, to find some balance.

