PFW: OFFICINE GÉNÉRALE Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover Officine Générale Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection presented with a live show on Friday, June 25th, at the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. For the SS22 season, designer Pierre Maheo turned to Paris for inspiration, the collection explores Parisian style and nonchalance, and it brings comfortable looks.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

There is an idea of hybridization, of designing new sets that are not classic suits in the traditional sense: the shirt can be used as a jacket unless it already morphed with the jacket cut. In this sense, the construction of the jackets of this collection is more fluid, in order to meet my perpetual quest for comfort. Some pants widen when worn and become almost straight. Pleats are elaborated in a variety of directions: the idea here is to offer shapes for all styles and body types. This key component of the men’s wardrobe is becoming an increasingly important asset in our customers’ choices. – Pierre Maheo

Many thanks to Adrian Joffe and his team

Style consultant: Benoit Bethume Stylist: Marine Lescieux

Stylist assistant: Laura C

Hairstylist: Ed Moedlands

Make Up artist: Celine Martin

Casting Director: Paul Louisor

Production: Eyesight

Musique: Mode-F

Video: Titre Provisoire

Nina for her unwavering support