Fashion house Hermès enlists models Bakay Diaby, Eliot Moles le Bailly, and Lucas El Bali to star in their Fall Winter 2020.21 campaign. In charge of photography was Nathaniel Goldberg, with styling from Elodie David Touboul, and creative direction by Fabien Mouillard. Beauty is work of hair stylist Stephane Lancien, and makeup artist Christelle Cocquet.