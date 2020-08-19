Travis Scott Stars on the Cover of GQ Magazine September 2020 Issue

Musician Travis Scott takes the cover story of American GQ Magazine‘s September 2020 edition lensed by fashion photographer Adrienne Raquel. Styling is work of Mobolaji Dawodu with Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Yazmin Adams, groomer Marcus P. Hatch, and makeup artist Amber Amos at The Only Agency. Set design is courtesy of Heath Mattioli at Frankreps, with production from GE Projects, and tailoring by Yelena Travkina.

Times are weird for people, and they’re trying to figure out what to do. Seeing what’s going on in the world is keeping me motivated. Figuring out ways to make it better, that’s really keeping me motivated. And whether it’s with music, or whether it’s trying to go change stuff in the inner city -I’m just trying to turn it up on all levels. – Scott

It’s crazy. It’s a lot of things I wanted in my earlier career – it was just like it had to come in time. No matter how long it takes, you just stay on it. It might take one album or two albums. It might be your third, it might be your fourth. I feel like since Owl Pharaoh, I’ve been just like, ‘Yo, what is the sound?’ Astroworld was kinda like being able to make a lot of things come to life. – Scott

Photography © Adrienne Raquel for GQ Magazine, discover more at www.gq.com