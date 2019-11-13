in Advertising Campaigns, Hugo Sauzay, Kit Butler, Menswear

Kit Butler, Raheem Sterling & More Model H&M Holiday 2019 Collection

Discover H&M’s Holiday 2019 campaign featuring Geron McKinley, Hugo Sauzay, Kit Butler, Marcus Samuelsson and Raheem Sterling

Seeking to crack the festive dress code? At H&M Men, getting your holiday look on lockdown is all about options. Take a moment to relax in the warm embrace of luxurious heritage knits, cosy parkas and traditional checked flannel PJs. Then, as the celebration season gets underway, give party-dressing its groove back courtesy of super-slick suiting and considered flashes of animal print and paisley. The H&M Menswear Holiday collection will be available in-store and at hm.com from November.

