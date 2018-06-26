Hu Ge is the Face of Emporio Armani Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection

Emporio Armani

Chinese actor Hu Ge stars in Emporio Armani‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 menswear and eyewear campaign for Greater China and Asia Pacific captured by fashion photographer Solve Sundsbo.

The shots are filled with joyful enthusiasm, set among the walls, tables and sofas of a restaurant. The city is a palpable presence, though it can’t be seen. His smiles are contagious and poses relaxed. Chatting, laughing, enjoying life: this is the message. The sense of belonging ingrained in Emporio Armani’s DNA becomes the joie de vivre.

For more of the advertisement images continue below:


Emporio Armani

Emporio Armani

