Arthur Kopp, Ludwig Wilsdorff & Robbi Gruendler for HUGO Tailoring

Fashion photographer Vitali Gelwich captured HUGO Tailoring‘s Fall Winter 2020 campaign featuring Arthur Kopp, Ludwig Wilsdorff, and Robbi Gruendler. In charge of styling was Stefanie Klopf.

“Break the mould with HUGO tailoring. Select from fresh shapes and cuts, or our take on the classics and build a tailored look that suits your style and fits your life. HUGO suits are optimised to fit seamlessly into your life. From compact designs that can be unpacked and worn instantly, crease-free, to suits that stretch as you move for ultimate comfort or are machine-washable, these designs suit your style and your needs.

The classics are there for a reason. Discover office-ready shades including essential black, grey and navy alongside of-the-moment earth tones. With sharp details and three fits to choose from, regular to extra-slim, there’s a style ready for every formal occasion.” – from Hugo