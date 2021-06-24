MFW: LUCA LARENZA Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection

Discover LUCA LARENZA Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, that was inspired by the contrasts of the Eastern cultures, presented from 18th to 22nd June, with a series of appointments at the brand’s studio, as part of the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by the designers pre-lockdown visit to the Middle East and India. Model Matteo Tagliabue posed for the lookbook captured by fashion photographer Domenico Petralia. In charge of creative direction and styling was Luca himself, with beauty from makeup artist Alina Sponzilli.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS