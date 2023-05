Luxury house LOUIS VUITTON unveiled its Travel 2023 campaign titled Horizons Never End starring k-pop superstar and the brand’s ambassador Jackson Wang lensed by fashion photographer Glen Luchford. The collection pays tribute to the iconic Horizon collection designed by Marc Newson, and it celebrates the brand’s spirit of travel. For the campaign Jackson Wang explores the city of Paris at dawn with his Horizon suitcase in hand.

Horizon means a new chapter in my story. – Jackson Wang