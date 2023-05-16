in Editorial, Exclusive, Marilyn Agency, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: A Boys’ Boy by Thee Tham

Photographer Thee Tham and stylist Suthee Ritthaworn team up for our latest exclusive story

Thee Tham

The handsome Dodge Dunlap at Marilyn Agency stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled A Boys’ Boy captured by fashion photographer Thee Tham. In charge of styling was Suthee Ritthaworn, assisted by Siwawatch Chaipipat, with art direction from Nannaphat Arunothaivisarut. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Wakana Ichikawa. Photo assistance by Richard Sara.

For the story Dodge is wearing selected pieces from Bode, Bottega Veneta, Mona Jewelry, Chrome Hearts, Alexander McQueen, Pattaraphan, Okane, Gola, Landmee, Monse, Celine, Loewe, R13, Dr. Martens, Norman Norell, Acne Studios, MSGM, Commes des Garçons, Jil Sander, Greyhound Original, Kenzo, AMI, Gucci, Études, Tom Ford, and Det Blev Sent.

Thee Tham
Varsity Jacket Celine / Denim Jeans Det Blev Sent
Thee Tham
Shirt Acne Studios / Boxer, Boots Celine / Trousers with Boxer layering MSGM / Belt Commes des Garçons / Tie Stylist’s Own
Thee Tham
Shirt Greyhound Original / Blazer Jacket, Shorts, Necktie & Socks Kenzo / Sneakers Gola
Dodge Dunlap
Vest, Denim Shorts, Blazer Jacket, Shoes AMI / Glasses Gucci
Dodge Dunlap
Rugby Shirt Monse
Dodge Dunlap
Rugby Shirt Monse / Shorts Okane / Blazer Jacket Celine / Sneakers Gola
Dodge Dunlap
Varsity Jacket Celine / Cap Études
Dodge Dunlap
Pants, Vest Bode / Loafers Bottega Veneta / Freshwater Pearl Choker Mona Jewelry / Ring Chrome Hearts
Dodge Dunlap
Vest, Shorts, Belt Jil Sander / Sneakers Gola
Dodge Dunlap
Shirt Loewe / Overall Jumpsuit R13 / Loafers Dr. Martens / Scarf Norman Norell
Dodge Dunlap
Trousers, Boots Alexander McQueen / Chain Necklace Pattaraphan
Dodge Dunlap
Shorts Okane / Shoes Gola / Cap Landmee
Dodge Dunlap
Shirt Loewe / Overall Jumpsuit R13 / Loafers Dr. Martens / Scarf Norman Norell

Photographer Thee Tham – @notthing
Stylist Suthee Ritthaworn
Art Director Nannaphat Arunothaivisarut
Grooming Wakana Ichikawa
Model Dodge Dunlap at Marilyn Agency
Photo Assistant Richard Sara
Stylist Assistant Siwawatch Chaipipat
Location Yindee Studio

