MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: A Boys’ Boy by Thee Tham

The handsome Dodge Dunlap at Marilyn Agency stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled A Boys’ Boy captured by fashion photographer Thee Tham. In charge of styling was Suthee Ritthaworn, assisted by Siwawatch Chaipipat, with art direction from Nannaphat Arunothaivisarut. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Wakana Ichikawa. Photo assistance by Richard Sara.

For the story Dodge is wearing selected pieces from Bode, Bottega Veneta, Mona Jewelry, Chrome Hearts, Alexander McQueen, Pattaraphan, Okane, Gola, Landmee, Monse, Celine, Loewe, R13, Dr. Martens, Norman Norell, Acne Studios, MSGM, Commes des Garçons, Jil Sander, Greyhound Original, Kenzo, AMI, Gucci, Études, Tom Ford, and Det Blev Sent.

Photographer Thee Tham – @notthing

Stylist Suthee Ritthaworn

Art Director Nannaphat Arunothaivisarut

Grooming Wakana Ichikawa

Model Dodge Dunlap at Marilyn Agency

Photo Assistant Richard Sara

Stylist Assistant Siwawatch Chaipipat

Location Yindee Studio