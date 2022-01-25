PFW: JIL SANDER Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Designers Lucie and Luke Meier presented JIL SANDER Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, on January 23rd, as part of the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The urban collection brings comfort and indulgence, and fuses dualities such as day and night, work and play, utility and glamour. The silhouette is structured, self-confident and relaxed at the same time. The colour palette, between off-white and black, plays with sartorial archetypes, mixing hues: butter, ivory, sage, sand, cocoa, steel blue, burgundy, and hints of orange, yellow and green. The collection celebrates individuality.

“The sharper coats in dry Japanese wool feel luscious and enveloping. Coats are central: some are furry and soft, some collarless, with leather lapels or contrasting shearling plastrons, some have, white & green or orange & black diagonal stripes, one is in pale blue suede, one is in an abstract leopard jacquard. The variety and richness of knitwear accentuates the overarching desire for a mix of warmth, ease, and luminescence. Sophisticated, vividly coloured, striped, in wool or in chenille, or in wool with chenille intarsia, pullovers are long and boxy or short and close to the body, with round or soft high collars.” – from Jil Sander