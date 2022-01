Fashion photographer Alessandra Huynh shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS her recent session featuring the handsome Alessandro Borzumato represented by Boom Models.

For the story Alessandro is wearing selected pieces from Armani, Liu·Jo, and Zara.

Photographer: Alessandra Huynh – @atiashuynh @alessandra.huynh_ph

Model: Alessandro Borzumato at Boom Models