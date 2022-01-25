PFW: HENRIK VIBSKOV Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion brand HENRIK VIBSKOV presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, on January 22nd, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. For this season the brand explores, from outer space, different ways of archiving one’s belongings and memories of Earth. The Biblioteca of Micro Selves collection brings old school pieces alongside futuristic, and functional looks. The silhouettes are bulky and voluminous, with details inspired by protection gear.

“A dream-toned landscape is revealed. Spaceships, moon landscapes and mountains from another solar system appear on prints in dark colors with a sudden glimpse of light. Black, brown, beige, dark red, navy-blue, with a pop of mandarin, lilac and deep purple. The prints are pulsing with blurred light, like car lights on a rainy dark horizon or a flickering tv screen. Planets are drifting in an unfamiliar galaxy like symbols and patches of space stations are to find on checked, vintage-like fabric […] Craft jumpsuit in greywashed navy denim, Apollo vest with special binding, Orbit dress with placement pockets and Helium denim dungarees. An eccentric sculptural plissé group in a florescent print of flashing lights and planets. The paper plane knit is an assembly instruction and the jacquard knit reveals floating moon landscapes and spaceships.” – from Henrik Vibskov