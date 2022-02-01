Top 10 Best Dressed Hollywood Male Artists

While it’s women’s fashion in Hollywood that is the general focus of attention, there are some men in Hollywood that give the ladies solid competition.

There is a whole team of stylists, artists, and creative people that put together a dapper look for men of the movies. From appearing on the covers of magazines to giving suit goals, some of the hunks of Hollywood have a downright breathtaking fashion sense.

To give an idea of the style quotient of the men, here is a list of ten best-dressed male artists in Hollywood.

1. ASAP Rocky

ASAP Rocky loves to wear high-fashion labels and has the right swag for it too. ASAP Rocky’s stylist makes sure that he keeps giving his fans major fashion goals. The music star is a hip-hop royalty and has come to be championed by some of the fashion major brands including Dior, Gucci, and Balenciaga.

People even categorize him as the best-dressed musician on the planet right now. The distinguishing part about Rocky’s style is that he does not shy away from taking risks when it comes to clothing.

From double denim and pearls to rings and statement watches, he keeps mixing things up in a way no other celebrity does. He is often seen jumping on the trends bandwagon even before it becomes the norm. With classic looks to his name, ASAP Rocky is definitely at the top of our best-dressed list.

2. Michael Fassbender

Most of the stars would look great in a well-stitched suit but there are few who look as devilishly handsome as Michael Fassbender. The Irish-German actor has appeared on the cover of GQ men two times and is highly regarded as one of the best-dressed guys in town.

He has a perfect combination of style and attitude which makes him stand out in a crowd of suit-wearing men. On the red carpet, Fassbender has given us some of the most elegant tuxedo and three-piece suit looks. In a more casual attire, he is often seen wearing jeans, boots, and a leather jacket that showcase his love for sports cars.

3. Dan Levy

The star of Schitt’s Creek is a fashion icon, on and off-screen. On red carpets and official appearances, you can catch him pulling off Valentino, Dior, Alexander McQueen, and more. His fantastic style has a wide range including quirky glasses, chunky rings, white-soled sneakers, T-shirts, checkered suits, etc. We bow to the man’s personal and professional style.

4. Henry Cavill

No list would be complete if we don’t mention the handsome hunk who played Superman/Clark Kent – Henry Cavill. The British actor is a fan of three-piece suits as he is often seen wearing them in different shades of black and blue. The Man in the Red Cape has surely got an enviable style-sense when it comes to suits.

5. Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy has a gripping screen presence. His performance has left us speechless often but his appearance on red carpets and other events has made him a style icon too. His suits and ties make him look fashion extraordinaire and one of the best-dressed men in Hollywood.

6. Josh O’Connor

Whether it is a knit look from a young designer Stefan Cook or a custom suit on a red carpet, the Crown actor has certainly made a name for himself as one of the best-dressed actors. He enthusiastically supports lesser-known, growing designers like Liverpudlian SS Daley, Stefan Cook, and more.

He is not only the face for Prince Charles classic style in the seventies but also has an impeccable taste in real life. Josh O’Connor has made several high-fashion appearances, one at the SAG Awards, 2021 in Loewe.

7. Richard Madden

Richard Madden, the actor who stars alongside Angelina Jolie in The Eternals, made it to the top 50 best dressed men by GQ. He is also the winner of GQ’s Hugo Boss Most Stylish Man Award. From bespoke Giorgio Armani tuxedos to dapper, velvet jackets for the evening, Madden is a class apart in fashion. His T-shirt and black jeans give him a subtle charm that is hard to harness.

8. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is a man of timeless looks. From his movie choices to subtle fashion statements, the man has a knack for getting things right. He tends to keep it simple with velvet tuxedos, suits, and bomber jacket. His cool casual looks are also a lesson in “less is more”.

9. Daniel Craig

The James Bond actor has an enigmatic appearance which adds ample charm to his classic style. He has earned himself a place in the best-dressed men in Hollywood with outclass looks both, on and off the Red carpet.

10. Timothee Chalamet

The young star has a huge fan base. The technical tailoring of his clothing, bright colors, block prints, and big boots have made him a space on the pedestal of best-dressed men in Hollywood. He’s also made it to GQ’s best-dressed list. Other than ruling cinema, Timothee Chalamet is also ruling the style game.

Conclusion

There are many other names that can be added to the best-dressed men’s list but according to us these Hollywood stars are ruling the fashion game.

Which one of these stars do you think is the best-dressed in Hollywood?