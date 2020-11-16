City Portrait: Johannes Huebl Models Massimo Dutti Fall Winter 2020 Looks

The handsome Johannes Huebl stars in Massimo Dutti‘s Fall Winter 2020 City Portrait story lensed by fashion photographer Chris Colls. In charge of styling was Celia Azoulay, with beauty from hair stylist Tomo Jidai.

“The city is a source of continuing inspiration for Johannes Huebl. His photographs portray the energetic dynamism and the quiet moments of respite among the chaos that an urban setting has to offer. His style in this edit is an homage to the city life and a particular mix of comfort and style.” – from Massimo Dutti