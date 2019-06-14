Jonah Kozlovski Models NARGASSI Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection

Tel Aviv based menswear designer Eliran Nargassi presented NARGASSI‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 collection inspired by his childhood memories and family celebrations, Moroccan roots, the home of his grandparents in Jerusalem, as well as with traditions & superstitions. Star of Nargassi‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 lookbook is the handsome Jonah Kozlovski at Brick Personal Management captured by fashion photographer Alina Braginski.

“One example is the traditional Henna celebration and the traditional garments worn on these celebrations, specifically drawing inspiration from the Moroccan Kaftan, it’s square simple rectangular silhouette and the V-shaped neckline. The Hamsa, a palm shaped amulet for good luck and against evil eye, that has been a part in my life since childhood. It’s shape and symbolism is incorporated into the collection.

The collection consists of 20 colorful outfits in three color schemes: Black, white and nude color; Smoked Red and Purple; Metallic colors: Gold and Copper.“

Courtesy of © Eliran Nargassi