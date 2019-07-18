in Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection, Lookbooks, Menswear

LOOKBOOK: Alexander McQueen Fall Winter 2019.20 Menswear Collection

Ethan James Green captured Alexander McQueen’s FW19 lookbook

Alexander McQueen
Photography © Ethan James Green for Alexander McQueen

Discover Alexander McQueen‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 menswear lookbook captured by fashion photographer Ethan James Green, with creative direction from M/M (Paris). Stars of lookbook are Adrian Stene, Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour, Krow Kian, Lee Min Seok, Rishi Robin, Samer Rahma, Serge Sergeev, Vivien Lawson, Walter Wang, Yassine Jaajoui.

Alexander McQueen
In charge of styling was Alister Mackie, with casting direction from Jess Hallett, and production by RICCI Productions & Creative Ltd. Beauty is work of hair stylist Matt Mulhall, and makeup artist Miranda Joyce.

Discover more looks from Alexander McQueen’s FW19 collection below:

