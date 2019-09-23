LOOKBOOK: C2H4® Releases Case #R001 Collection

Los Angeles-based fashion brand C2H4 presented the firs drop of its Post Human Era collection, featuring models Oskar and Kacper Grzelak.

‘Thinking future’ is a topic that designer brand C2H4® often digs into, in latest lookbook of its Case #R001 (F/W19) season, through the seemly unrealistic setup like Time Transfer and Memory Transplant, it presents a hypothetical paralleled universe「Post Human Era」with an imaginary social

classism to explore the topics of boundary of human enhancement technologies and the future of human consciousness. – from the brand

The concept of latest C2H4® collection lookbook serves a concrete translation of the abstract spacetime, with the retro-futurism covered throughout the collection. Constructed by geometrical but minimalist backdrop and lighting, a future habitat is created, like a freely floating illusion with the conventional symmetric, harmony, order and even logic are all disappeared. The new social classes in the post-human world with Under Class, HDS staff, and Elite Class are presented in this imaginary space with the sophisticated details and styles. – from the brand