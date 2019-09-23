in Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection, Lookbooks, Menswear

LOOKBOOK: C2H4® Releases Case #R001 Collection

Models Oskar and Kacper Grzelak star in C2H4® Fall Winter 2019 Collection Lookbook

Courtesy of © C2H4®

Los Angeles-based fashion brand C2H4 presented the firs drop of its Post Human Era collection, featuring models Oskar and Kacper Grzelak.

DISCOVER THE LATEST LOOKBOOKS

Courtesy of © C2H4®

‘Thinking future’ is a topic that designer brand C2H4® often digs into, in latest lookbook of its Case #R001 (F/W19) season, through the seemly unrealistic setup like Time Transfer and Memory Transplant, it presents a hypothetical paralleled universe「Post Human Era」with an imaginary social
classism to explore the topics of boundary of human enhancement technologies and the future of human consciousness. – from the brand

Courtesy of © C2H4®

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

C2H4® Case#R001 “Post Human Era” Full Runway Video Now Live – Link in bio

A post shared by C2H4® (@c2h4) on

Courtesy of © C2H4®
Courtesy of © C2H4®

The concept of latest C2H4® collection lookbook serves a concrete translation of the abstract spacetime, with the retro-futurism covered throughout the collection. Constructed by geometrical but minimalist backdrop and lighting, a future habitat is created, like a freely floating illusion with the conventional symmetric, harmony, order and even logic are all disappeared. The new social classes in the post-human world with Under Class, HDS staff, and Elite Class are presented in this imaginary space with the sophisticated details and styles. – from the brand

Courtesy of © C2H4®
Courtesy of © C2H4®

Courtesy of © C2H4®

FW19

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Settling Down: Signs That Let You Know You’re Over the Bachelor Life
BALLY

LOOKBOOK: BALLY Spring Summer 2020 Menswear Collection